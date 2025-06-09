Russia bans diesel exports

[Source: Reuters]

Russia introduced a ban on diesel exports on Wednesday as part of a raft of ​measures to support the domestic fuel market after systematic Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries triggered gasoline shortages and ‌price spikes.

Drivers in many regions are facing hours-long lines to refuel, as intensifying Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure squeeze supplies of diesel and gasoline.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told a televised government meeting, chaired by President Vladimir Putin, that the fuel situation remained complex and that “it is clear that the current situation ​at filling stations is causing concern among the public.”

“Today, a ban on diesel fuel exports was introduced, and this will ​make it possible to increase supplies to the domestic market,” he said, adding that Russia would start ⁠importing fuel in July.