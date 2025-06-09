Truth Commission to work within budget despite funding shortfall

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission says it will continue its work despite receiving less funding than it had initially requested in the 2026–2027 National Budget.

Commission Chair Joaquim Da Fonseca says the Commission had budgeted for more than the $1.5 million allocated, with the reduction leaving activities such as diaspora engagement and memorialisation without dedicated funding.

However, Da Fonseca says the Commission remains committed to delivering its mandate within the allocated budget and will reorganise its activities to ensure key work continues.

He says the Commission is also seeking support from Fiji’s development partners and donor organisations to help fund activities that are no longer covered by the Government allocation.

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Da Fonseca acknowledged the country’s financial constraints, saying Fiji, like many countries, is facing economic challenges, and the Commission will make the best use of the resources available.

Commissioner Ana Laqeretabua says the Commission is also benefiting from support through the Government’s existing resources, helping reduce operational costs.

She says, for example, Commission staff working in the Northern Division have been provided with a government vehicle instead of hiring one, allowing funds to be redirected to other priorities.

Laqeretabua says while there are funding gaps, the Commission is exploring partnerships with donor agencies and other organisations to ensure it can continue carrying out its reconciliation work.