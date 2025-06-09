Nadarivatu district office boosts rural development

[File Photo]

Rural development and government services in Naitasiri can expect a boost after the opening of the refurbished district office in Nadarivatu.

The opening coincides with World Rural Development Day, recognizing the role and contribution of rural communities to national development.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the facility will ensure that development reaches rural communities.

“Now, it is only appropriate that we look back into the rural and the maritime areas of Fiji and spread the development so that we too can continue. While at the same time, we are looking at resettling those who have grown old in the urban areas and are wanting to go back to the rural villages and their tikinas and provinces.”

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Rabuka also encouraged residents to make full use of the refurbished district office, which also houses a new iTaukei Land Trust Board office.