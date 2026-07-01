Ovalau edges Nasinu in thriller

Ovalau (stripes) and Nasinu (orange) contest for possesion in a line-up in their opening game of the Vanua Championship this afternoon.

Ovalau has managed to start their 2026 Vodafone Vanua Championship campaign with a close win.

The side edged a gutsy Nasinu outfit 20-19 at Buckhurst Park in Suva.

Ovalau was leading 10-5 at the break after scoring two unconverted tries.

The Ovalau side dictated the game through their open play in the first 40 minutes and their coach Paul Andrews says it was their plan to speed up the game.

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Nasinu scored three tries and looked promising at times but couldn’t convert other opporrunities.

Another two tries in the second spell for Ovalau sealed the win.

Trailing 19-20 in the last few minutes, Nasinu had a chance to win but former Suva rep, Setareki Raoba, missed two successive penalties.

Nasinu coach and former Flying Fijians fullback Kini Murimurivalu hopes they can get better in their next match.

Ovalau will host Serua next Tuesday while Nasinu takes on Namosi.