Security industry law under review

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Fiji’s Security Industry Act 2010 is being reviewed to ensure it remains effective in addressing emerging challenges and meets international best practices.

The Fiji Law Reform Commission is leading the review in partnership with the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs.

Commissioner Ana Rokomokoti has been appointed to lead the review, which will assess whether changes are needed to strengthen the current law.

The review team has begun consulting with government agencies, including the Ministry of Police, Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Ministry of Immigration, Ministry of Employment, Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, Ministry of Justice, and the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji.

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The discussions are aimed at identifying gaps in the current legislation and gathering expert views to help shape possible reforms.

The Fiji Law Reform Commission says a public consultation paper will be released by the end of the month, allowing industry stakeholders and members of the public to provide feedback.

The review is expected to be completed by September 30, with recommendations to help modernize Fiji’s security industry legislation.