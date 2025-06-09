Trump unexpectedly switches back to old Air Force One, sidelining Qatari jet

[Source: Reuters]

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was leaving Turkey aboard an older ‌Air Force One aircraft rather than a recently renovated Qatari-donated jet, an unexpected switch that renewed scrutiny of the costly, fast-tracked retrofit.

The trip to Turkey, the first international travel for the new plane, took place as hostilities escalated with Iran, a country that borders Turkey.

The switch follows months of scrutiny over the luxury gift intended ​to serve as a temporary replacement while Boeing struggles to deliver long-delayed next-generation Air Force One planes.

Critics questioned the cost, security ​and pace of the retrofit.

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Trump said on Truth Social that he would use an older Air Force One ⁠plane “for old time’s sake” to fly to RAF Mildenhall in Britain while the new plane stops at the same base so U.S. service ​members stationed there can tour the aircraft.

The new plane is a Boeing (BA.N), opens new tab 747 gifted to the United States by Qatar last year and ​refitted by defense contractor L3Harris Technologies (LHX.N), opens new tab.

Trump, asked if the threat of assassination prompted his decision to change planes for his departure from Turkey, did not answer directly but acknowledged the potential threat.