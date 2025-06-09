FEO rejects misconduct claims

[Photo: FILE]

The Fijian Elections Office has rejected a legal demand accusing the Supervisor of Elections, four FEO officers and the office itself of malicious prosecution and misconduct in public office.

The FEO says its lawyers, Krishna & Co Lawyers, have responded to the notice issued on June 29, stating the claims have no legal or factual basis and cannot be supported in law.

The office says its officers acted in good faith and carried out their duties according to the law.

It also says an acquittal in a criminal case does not automatically make public officials legally liable.

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According to the FEO, decisions on criminal investigations and prosecutions are made independently by the Fiji Police Force and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, not by the Elections Office.

The FEO also says its officers are protected under the Electoral Act for actions taken while carrying out their official responsibilities in good faith.

The legal demand has been fully rejected.

The FEO claims the notice is an abuse of process and says it will defend the matter in court if legal proceedings are filed.

The office says it remains committed to carrying out its constitutional duties fairly, professionally and independently while maintaining public confidence in Fiji’s electoral system.