Belgium crush USA

[Source: Reuters]

Belgium booked its place in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals after a convincing 4-1 victory over co-hosts the United States in their Round of 16 clash in Seattle.

Charles De Ketelaere gave Belgium the perfect start, scoring in the ninth minute before adding his second in the 33rd minute.

The Americans pulled one back through Malik Tillman in the 31st minute to briefly level proceedings, but Belgium regained control and never looked back.

Hans Vanaken extended Belgium’s advantage in the 57th minute, while Romelu Lukaku sealed the result deep into stoppage time.

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The win sends Belgium into the quarter-finals, where it will face Spain.