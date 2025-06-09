Unattended cooking suspected in $5,000 ministry fire

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A fire believed to have been caused by unattended cooking has destroyed an outdoor kitchen at the Ministry of Agriculture’s Naweicoba Agriculture Research Station in Nadi.

The National Fire Authority received a report of the fire on Wednesday and immediately responded with two fire appliances and 12 firefighters.

When firefighters arrived, they found the corrugated iron and timber kitchen fully engulfed in flames beside the staff quarters.

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Initial information from the scene indicates that firewood cooking was carried out at about 7 pm the previous evening. The occupant was away at work when the fire occurred.

Fire Investigators are continuing investigations to determine the exact cause of the fire.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says the incident highlights the increasing number of fires linked to unattended cooking.

He says cooking fires can start and spread within minutes when left unattended, whether people are using gas, electricity or firewood.

Sowane is urging members of the public to stay near cooking areas until cooking is complete and to ensure fires are fully extinguished before leaving.