Tax rebate for disability inclusive businesses

[File Photo]

The government is encouraging businesses to employ persons with disabilities by taking advantage of new tax incentives.

At the launch of Fiji’s Inclusive Employment Guidebook, Minister for Women Sashi Kiran highlighted that employers are eligible for a tax rebate of up to 400 percent when they hire persons with disabilities. Kiran said this measure is one of the strongest in the region and reflects the government’s commitment to building a fairer and more inclusive economy.

The Minister stressed that inclusive employment is not only about fairness, but also about tapping into the talents and skills of people with different abilities.

“”It is in the current budget, if you look at our budget, anybody who employs people living with disabilities, there’s also provision for a three-year continuous three years at least there is tax rebate for up to 400 percent.”

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The Guidebook provides practical advice for businesses, outlining legal obligations, workplace adjustments, and the benefits of creating diverse teams.

“But as a ministry dedicated to standing alongside you, persons with disabilities, our promise is simple. Your rights, your will, well-being and the future matter. While Fiji is moving forward, we acknowledge that many people living with disabilities are still blocked from learning new skills, finding jobs and earning a living. That is our sad reality.”

Fiji Disabled Peoples Federation President added to the sentiments, highlighting that people with disabilities deserve a fair chance at employment.

“Every individual, regardless of his or her ability, has a fair chance to contribute, to thrive and to succeed.”

With the announcement from the government, businesses are now being encouraged to adopt the guidebook and gain access to the tax rebates.