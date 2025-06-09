Dior beats Chanel to dress Taylor Swift for wedding of the decade

[Source: Reuters]

In a coup for Parisian fashion house Christian Dior, both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wore Haute Couture ‌designs by creative director Jonathan Anderson for their wedding in New York, handing the label an edge in its intensifying rivalry with Chanel for fashion’s most coveted celebrity endorsements.

While no photographs have yet emerged from the tightly controlled Madison Square Garden celebration, designing Swift’s gown — no doubt the biggest bridal commission of the decade — is a big win for ​41-year-old Anderson, eager to prove himself just a year into his role leading the French luxury house.

Chanel creative director Matthieu Blazy, also new ​in his role, has reinvigorated the brand, opens new tab and made his haute couture bridal debut with pop star Dua Lipa’s intricately beaded ⁠gown for her Sicily wedding in June.

But the extraordinary media attention surrounding Swift’s wedding is likely to deliver far greater exposure for Dior, one of ​LVMH’s flagship brands, as it seeks to revive demand in a sluggish luxury market.

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Swift’s 273 million Instagram followers and loyal global fanbase give the label ​a level of visibility few marketing campaigns could match.

“The commission ensures that Dior, and by extension Jonathan Anderson, are commemorated for years to come in the history of pop culture,” said Thomai Serdari, luxury brand strategist and marketing professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business.