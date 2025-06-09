Next assignment for Flying Fijians

[Photo: FILE]

FIJI Water Flying Fijians coach Senirusi Seruvakula encouraged the players to play Fiji’s way but to be smart about it.

He believes our side was unsettled at times, and it was disappointing.

Seruvakula says they played their brand of rugby against Wales, but sometimes forced some passes, especially in their red zone.

Giving away penalties and committing basic mistakes are something they want to avoid against England this weekend.

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Fiji conceded 13 penalties yesterday, which really hurt them.

Seruvakula says they started well, but just gave away some silly mistakes and penalties.

He says they were hoping to build the momentum after Pita Gus Sowakula scored inside the first three minutes.

Captain Tevita Ikanivere believes they just need to be patient with the ball.

“I think we need to find the balance when we get into our score zone, when the game slows down, we need to be patient and grind it down.”

The national side will take on England at 1:10am on Sunday in their second Nations Championship match.

You can watch the action live on FBC Sports via the Walesi set-top box.