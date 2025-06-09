Current TSLS recipients' funding remains secure

[Photo: FILE]

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service has defended its decision to halt new scholarship intakes for Semester Two.

Chief Executive Apisalome Movono says the scholarship allocation for this financial year has been fully utilised, leaving no available funding for new scholarship recipients in the second semester.

He says the move reflects its commitment to transparency and responsible management of public funds.¤

TSLS issued a public notice last Friday to ensure prospective students and parents are informed early, stressing that the agency has a fiduciary duty to operate within its approved budget.

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“We have a fiduciary duty to be transparent, and this is not a new practice. Since TSLS was established in 2014, we have always worked within our budget threshold”.

He also dismissed claims circulating on social media that the funding situation will affect students already receiving TSLS sponsorship.

He reassured the general public that all students who are currently enrolled and currently sponsored by TSLS will continue to be sponsored and added that this decision is strictly for new intakes in Semester Two and Quarter Three.

Higher Education Commission Director Dr Eci Naisele also acknowledged the increased number of students across institutions at the beginning of this year.

The Coalition Government has proposed an allocation of approximately $160 million for scholarship administration in the 2026–27 financial year, which TSLS believes would support future scholarship intake funding.