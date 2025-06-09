Continuous professional development is a national priority

[Photo: FILE]

The Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel is calling on real estate agents to embrace structured training within the industry to meet changing market dynamics, adding that professional learning is an investment in credibility and public trust.

Speaking at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Real Estate Agents Licensing Board and Fiji National University, Immanuel says the partnership reflects the government’s commitment to building professional standards across the industry.

He noted that legislation alone cannot guarantee public confidence in the property market, and that continuous education, ethical practice, and accountability are essential to strengthening trust.

“We must continue to equip our workforce with the knowledge, competencies and professional standards required to compete in an increasingly sophisticated and interconnected economy.”

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The Minister highlighted that the collaboration between REALB and FNU will provide structured pathways for aspiring agents while enabling experienced practitioners to remain current in a rapidly evolving sector.

He further added that stronger professional standards will benefit not only the real estate industry but also financial institutions, investors, and businesses that rely on a transparent and trusted property market.