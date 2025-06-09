Kiran calls for action on child abuse reports

[Photo: FILE]

At least three cases of sexual violence against children are reported to the police every week, raising concerns over whether Fiji’s support systems are doing enough to protect vulnerable victims.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran highlighted the issue during the Gender Equality, Disability and Social Inclusion (GEDSI) Flexi Fund workshop, saying stronger action is needed across policing, justice, healthcare and social services.

Kiran said many cases are believed to go unreported and questioned whether existing systems are adequately supporting survivors.

She also challenged government ministries to move beyond policy discussions and focus on delivering practical solutions for women, girls and vulnerable groups.

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Kiran said ministries already understand the barriers affecting communities and must now develop initiatives that create real change and said that too many policies fail to translate into action, and urged agencies to assess whether government programs are reaching those who need them most.

The Minister highlighted other challenges affecting women and vulnerable groups, including domestic violence, online abuse, reproductive health, disability inclusion, support for widows and access to cancer and postpartum care.

Kiran said the government must review its commitments and policies to ensure they are delivering meaningful outcomes.

She called on ministries to work together, saying complex social issues cannot be solved by one agency alone.

Kiran urged public servants to use the GEDSI Flexi Fund to develop innovative initiatives that strengthen support systems and ensure no Fijian is left behind.