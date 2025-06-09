Rakiraki farmers plead for better cane price

[Photo: Bose Vavataga]

Farmers in Rakiraki today highlighted several issues affecting them, with the cane payment being the hottest topic of discussion.

Farmers told the Special Committee on the Sugar Industry that the cost of planting and harvesting cane has increased, and the current payment is not sufficient to sustain their livelihoods.

Prominent Rakiraki sugarcane farmer George Shiu Raj gave a breakdown of rising production costs to justify the industry’s demand for a $ 110-per-ton cane payment.

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[Photo: Farmers]

Shiu Raj warns that high harvesting, cartage, and land rental expenses leave small-holder farmers with as little as $3,000 to survive on over a 17-month cycle.

“You’ve got the money, $44 million, somewhere there. That’s the money we want. But we are the beggars. We are not the choosers. We are not going to demand $110 per tonne. You can drop the price. We request you today, sir (Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka), that all the evidence and the figures that I’ve given to you must be considered, sir.”

Another farmer, Dharmendra Kumar, also claimed that he does not get returns from his cane farm.

“I want to tell you why we want $110, as Mr George Shiu Raj explained the facts and figures of $110 per tonne payment. I have also calculated that I am a farmer, and I also harvest cane. I calculated that in the past 17 months my profit is only $1, 200, and that depends if only I harvest green cane.”

[Photo: Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka told the farmers that their concerns will be taken on board by the Committee.

“Please understand, we are not alone. And the government can only budget according to its own revenue and what we can get from the assistance of our friends abroad.

However, Opposition MP Praveen Bala clarified that the current payment will be reviewed.

“We had a stakeholders meeting, and in that meeting the honorable Prime Minister made it very clear to all those who were present there that the $85 that had been announced is a minimum. Now you people are here to get some assurance so that you can start harvesting.”

In the meantime, the farmers are being urged to begin harvesting their cane to ensure they get maximum yield from their farms.