England to juggle back three for Fiji clash

[Photo: FILE]

England head coach Steve Borthwick is expected to juggle his back-three options against the FIJI Water Flying Fijians in this weekend’s Nations Championship clash.

The England coach has called in Sale wing Tom Roebuck amid a raft of injuries.

Roebuck replaces Northampton full-back George Furbank, who withdrew from the starting line-up for Sunday’s 45-21 defeat by South Africa with appendicitis.

England have two significant injury concerns including wing Cadan Murley, who started the defeat by the Springboks, and Freddie Steward, the squad’s only specialist full-back after Furbank’s illness, who are suffering with shoulder and ankle knocks respectively.

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Tommy Freeman, who was at outside centre last weekend, could revert to his more accustomed wing slot or fill in at full-back, where Marcus Smith started last weekend.

England have lost their past five Tests, with a 48-7 thrashing of Wales in February their only victory of 2026.

However, a win over Fiji at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool would heap pressure on Borthwick, despite recent backing from the England Union bosses to take the team to next year’s Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Fiji play England at 1:10am on Sunday, and you can watch it live on FBC Sports ONLY via the Walesi set-top box.