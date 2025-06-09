Flying Fijians start preparation in Liverpool

[Source:Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have set up camp in Liverpool ahead of their second Nations Championship match against England on Sunday.

The team held its first training today with a gym session to shake off the weekend’s travel and match fatigue.

Fiji will play the sixth-ranked England side at Everton FC’s home ground.

Following round one, Wales leads the points table among Northern Hemisphere teams, while South Africa, which defeated England over the weekend, sits in first position among Southern Hemisphere teams, with five points each.

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Fiji and England are at the bottom of their respective hemisphere standings.

According to the Fiji Rugby Union, despite Liverpool’s strong football and rugby league traditions, ticket sales indicate significant interest in the union clash, with fans eager to witness the Flying Fijians’ trademark flair at one of the United Kingdom’s newest stadiums.

Our team will head into the match anticipating a strong performance from England, who boast a formidable record against the Fijians with ten wins from eleven encounters.

However, Fiji secured a historic maiden victory over England in 2023 – a landmark 30-22 win at Twickenham – and will be determined to repeat that feat.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports at 1:10am on Sunday via the Walesi set-top box ONLY.

Next weekend, Fiji takes on Scotland at Murrayfield.