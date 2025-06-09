18 Vanua and Ranadi games tomorrow

[Source:Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

A total of 18 games will be held tomorrow in round one of the Vodafone Vanua Championship and Royal Tea Ranadi Cup.

The Vanua Championship will also include the under-20s games.

The Ranadi match between Malolo and Serua, scheduled for the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbor, has now been moved to Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The second round of games will be held next Tuesday, and the third next Saturday.

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Tomorrow’s Vanua fixtures see Bua play Macuata at Bua College, Yasawa host Vatukoula at Churchill Park, and Northland take on Ra.

In other games, Coastland play Northern Bulls at Narauyaba, Nasinu meet Ovalau at Buckhurst Park, and Namosi battle Serua at Thompson Park.

Six Ranadi games will be played, with Bua facing Taveuni, Yasawa hosting Vatukoula, Ra traveling to Northland, Coastland up against Northern Bulls, Navosa tackling Ovalau, and Malolo facing Serua.