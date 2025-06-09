EV partnership powers Fiji forward

[Photo: VASENAI SOQO]

Fiji’s partnership with Yunnan Province in China continues to strengthen as the FMF Group of Companies expands the country’s electric vehicle (EV) market.

Minister for Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, thanked the FMF Group of Companies for hosting the Meet & Greet, which brought together government representatives, industry stakeholders, development partners, and Friends from Fiji and China.

Managing Director of FMF Group of Companies, Sanjay Punja, says the event celebrated the partnership between Yunnan province and FMF.

Punja says FMF has imported 180 EVs from Yunnan Province, with incentives from the Yunnan Government allowing the vehicles to be sold at more affordable prices.

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He says the partnership began last year following a visit from Yunnan Province, providing FMF with an opportunity to develop the EV market.

He acknowledged that while most people are familiar with petrol and diesel vehicles, public education will be needed to help consumers understand how to operate and maintain EVs.

Punja says a typical EV can travel between 400 and 500 kilometres on a full charge.

FMF is also establishing charging stations across Fiji to ensure a reliable charging network.

Punja compared charging an EV to charging a mobile phone.

Punja says increased EV use could help reduce Fiji’s fuel imports, benefiting both the economy and the environment.

He adds that continued government support would be important in encouraging more people to switch to electric vehicles.

He says feedback from customers using EVs on Fiji’s roads has been positive and noted that Chinese technicians are already based in Fiji to provide technical support.