Set-piece focus for Flying Fijians

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians are placing added emphasis on their set-piece ahead of this weekend’s Nations Championship clash against England.

Fiji came under pressure in the forwards during last week’s defeat to Wales, particularly at scrum time, and head coach Senirusi Seruvakula admits there is room for improvement.

Seruvakula says the coaching staff has been working hard to address those areas as the side prepares for another physical challenge against England.

“England, they’re going to be strong in the forwards, that’s for sure. Our set-piece needs to be improved from last week and the coaches are working on that going towards Saturday’s game.”

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Both teams will be looking for a win in their clash this weekend.

The match kicks off at 1.10am on Sunday morning, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports via the walesi set-top box.