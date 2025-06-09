Stop exploiting the elderly for social media views: Kiran

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection has condemned the unauthorised filming and publication of videos of vulnerable older persons on social media.

Minister Sashi Kiran stated that recent content shared online featured elderly individuals experiencing hardship and solicited public assistance without regard for their privacy, dignity, or well-being.

She expressed concern over the growing practice of recording vulnerable individuals without consent and sharing their personal circumstances online, warning that such actions can be intrusive, distressing, and harmful.

She added that these posts may present incomplete or misleading accounts that do not accurately reflect an individual’s circumstances.

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Following the circulation of recent social media videos, Social Welfare officers immediately conducted welfare assessments.

These assessments confirmed that the situations portrayed online did not fully reflect the circumstances of the individuals involved.

In both cases, the individuals were already known to support services and were receiving Government assistance.

The Ministry is particularly concerned that some individuals were reportedly unaware they had been filmed or that their images and personal circumstances would be shared publicly.

The Ministry is calling on content creators, social media administrators, and the public to exercise greater responsibility.

Before publishing such material, individuals must consider whether they have obtained informed consent, whether the information is accurate, and whether the publication serves the best interests of the person concerned.

Kiran highlighted that these cases emphasize the importance of allowing qualified Social Welfare officers to undertake proper assessments before conclusions are drawn or public appeals are made.

Trained officers are best placed to assess needs, verify circumstances, and connect people with appropriate support services.

The Government continues to invest significantly in supporting older persons through the Social Pension Scheme and other social protection programmes across Fiji.

However, Government support is intended to complement, not replace, the care, respect, and support that families and communities have a responsibility to provide.