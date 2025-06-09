New training targets ethical real estate

[Photo: Josefa Sigavolavola]

A newly launched professional education programme for Fiji’s real estate industry will be tailored to the country’s unique land tenure system.

The programme was announced following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Fiji National University and the Real Estate Agents Licensing Board.

Speaking at the signing, Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel said the partnership will ensure real estate agents are better equipped to navigate the legal and cultural complexities of Fiji’s property market.

He urged Fiji National University to benchmark its curriculum against international best practice while ensuring it remains grounded in Fiji’s unique land tenure arrangements, legal framework, cultural values and business environment.

Article continues after advertisement

Immanuel said the goal is to produce competent and ethical real estate professionals who inspire public confidence rather than simply meeting minimum licensing requirements.

He added that industries including banking, construction, tourism and legal services all depend on a trusted property market, and that higher professional standards will strengthen investor confidence and support broader economic growth.

The partnership is expected to establish structured professional education and continuing professional development programmes aimed at raising standards across Fiji’s real estate industry.