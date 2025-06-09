Vatulele aims to join 2027 Vanua Championship

[Photo: FILE]

The 2026 Vodafone Vanua Championship may be starting today, but one team aims to be part of the competition next year.

Vatulele is targeting to feature in the Fiji Rugby Union competition in 2027.

Club games have started with two rounds concluded on the island.

Across Vatulele, clubs are laying the foundation for a bigger rugby future, and the signs look promising according to Bainivualiku captain, Ilaitia Tavua.

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“The various clubs are made up of players from villages across Vatulele, and everyone is looking forward to the opportunity to represent the Vatulele Rugby Union next year.”

FRU Chief Operating Officer, Talemo Waqa, says eight small unions or associate members are interested in joining the Vanua Championship next season, and one of them is Vatulele.

Waqa says other teams include Beqa, Natewa and Rotuma, are willing to join.

He also says they’ve started the journey with Gau, Koro and Lau, but FRU will work with these interested parties based on the constitution and lean more towards compliance.

Whichever union or associate member meets the standard requirements is expected to become the new team next year.

Meanwhile, the Vanua Championship and Royal Tea Ranadi competitions start today.

Vanua fixtures today sees Bua play Macuata at Bua College, Yasawa hosts Vatukoula at Churchill Park, and Northland takes on Ra.

In other games, Coastland play Northern Bulls at Narauyaba, Nasinu meet Ovalau at Buckhurst Park, and Namosi battles Serua at Thompson Park.

Six Ranadi games will be played with Bua facing Taveuni, Yasawa hosting Vatukoula, Ra travels to Northland, Coastland will be up against Northern Bulls, Navosa tackling Ovalau, and Malolo faces Serua.