Lautoka football coaches stood down

[Source:Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Lautoka will have new coaches guiding them in this weekend’s Extra Premier League clash against Navua as current coaches Ajinesh Prasad and Shivam Raj have been stood down.

The decision was made at a Lautoka FA emergency meeting yesterday.

Prasad and Shivam have also been asked to hand over the BiC Fiji Fact detailed report.

The pair have been stood down until further notice.

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According to Lautoka FA, Anibal Paris will act as the head coach, assisted by Jitesh Prasad.

Team Director is Vipul Sharma and the Team Advisor is Mohd Shameem.

Lautoka is fourth on the Extra Premier League standings and last week they were thrashed by Rewa 4-nil at home.

They reached the BiC Fiji FACT semifinals, where they lost to Navua.

Meanwhile, round 13 of the EPL will be held on Sunday with Nasinu playing Rewa, Nadroga taking on Tailevu Naitasiri, Nadi hosting Labasa and Suva meet Ba.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Ba/Suva match at 3:30pm on Sunday on Radio Fiji Two.