Youth programme aims to strengthen democracy

[Photo: FIJIAN ELECTIONS OFFICE]

The Fijian Elections Office says it is strengthening young people’s understanding of Fiji’s democratic system through a new programme focused on the role of political parties.

The two-day Political Parties Youth Module Pilot Programme, delivered through the Institute of Democracy and Electoral Education, brought together young participants to learn how political parties contribute to representative democracy.

The Elections Office says the programme also allowed participants to provide feedback that will help refine the course before it is introduced more widely.

Participants received certificates at the end of the programme in recognition of their commitment to improving their civic and democratic knowledge.

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The FEO has acknowledged the support of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance in developing the pilot programme and says it looks forward to expanding civic and electoral education opportunities for more young Fijians.