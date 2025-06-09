Police officer jailed for failed court appearance

[File Photo]

A police officer has been remanded in custody after failing to appear at the Magistrates ‘ Court in Suva yesterday.

The officer was expected to appear as a witness in a case involving alleged possession of illicit drugs.

The officer had been served a summons to attend the trial but did not show up when the matter was called.

The court ruled that his absence was a serious breach, stressing the importance of witness testimony in drug-related cases.

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As proceedings for the mentioned case continue, the officer is now expected to appear in court on July 21