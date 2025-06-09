NASCAR uses 3 of its youngest drivers for Rolling Stones collaboration

[Source: AP]

The first Rolling Stones album was released in 1964. NASCAR driver Connor Zilisch was born in 2006.

Of course, when it comes to Mick Jagger and company, time seems almost irrelevant.

“No matter who you are or where you’re from or how old you are, you know who the Rolling Stones are,” Zilisch said.

Zilisch joined fellow drivers Carson Hocevar and Jesse Love for a music video as part of a collaboration between NASCAR and the Stones ahead of the band’s 25th studio album, “Foreign Tongues,” which comes out on Friday.

Article continues after advertisement

A custom NASCAR show car served as a listening lounge for the Stones’ new music during events at Chicago’s Navy Pier and Plaza of the Americas in the run-up to the stock car series returning to Chicagoland Speedway over the weekend.

The partnership also includes a merchandise collection featuring the band’s tongue and lips logo, along with two NASCAR-themed vinyl editions of “Foreign Tongues.”

Megan Malayter, vice president of licensing and consumer products for NASCAR, said the organization was approached by representatives of the band about working together.

“The Rolling Stones, they’re iconic, they’ve been around since 1962, and so they appeal to that generation that was there, but they have just such history, folklore, and nostalgia around them that they appeal to the younger audiences of today,” Malayter said. “So there really is amazing crossover.”