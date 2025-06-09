FNU to offer real estate studies

[Photo: Josefa Sigavolavola]

The Real Estate Agents Licensing Board has just signed a memorandum of understanding with the Fiji National University to launch a professional education programme and a continuing professional development system for Fiji’s real estate industry.

The initiative is expected to support REALB’s mandate under the Real Estate Agents Act 2006 to license, regulate and develop professional standards within the sector.

Speaking at the signing, REALB’s chair Dr Ilimotama Cawi says the MoU will design a professional real estate education program and a continuing professional development system grounded in Fiji’s own reality, especially with its three land tenures – iTaukei, Freehold and State land.

“REALB was established under the Real Estate Agents Act 2006 with a clear mandate: to license, to regulate and, just as importantly, to develop professional standards. For many years, licensing and regulation have been the more visible parts of that mandate.

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Dr Cawi says the partnership is not a regulatory burden but is an investment in the skills of real estate practitioners, in their standing and in the trust the public places in them.

“The partnership we sign today is the support that will help our practitioners understand and rise to meet those standards.”

The programme was first proposed to the Government in September 2020; once rolled out, the programme is expected to raise the benchmark for real estate professionalism in Fiji through education and training offered by the FNU.