Rising seas put communities at risk

[Photo: FILE]

More than 50 communities in Fiji may need to relocate within the next five years due to the growing impacts of climate change.

Climate advocate Adi Sivoki Oripa Susu says land loss is becoming a major concern, with more than 75 percent of the population living near coastal areas.

She adds that rising sea levels, coastal erosion, flooding and saltwater intrusion are putting communities, farms and water sources at risk.

Adi Sivoki Susu says climate change is threatening not only homes and livelihoods but also communities’ culture, identity and connection to ancestral land.

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“There is more severe flooding, saltwater intrusion that affects agricultural land and water sources for coastal communities, and increased landslides and extreme weather events such as more frequent or severe cyclones.”

Adi Sivoki Susu adds that more investment is needed in climate solutions, including protecting mangroves, which help strengthen coastal protection.

Island Youth Network Director Adam Ó Ceallaigh says while some communities may need to move in the future, stronger action is needed now to protect vulnerable areas.

“From my experience and from speaking with other islanders, we recognize that islands are often on the front lines of climate, environmental and development challenges. A crucial way to address these issues is to increase representation.”

Advocates stress that climate change is already affecting Pacific communities and requires urgent action.