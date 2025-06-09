Call for stronger financial rules

[ Source: CRC / Facebook ]

The Fiji Institute of Chartered Accountants is calling for stronger constitutional safeguards around public finances, institutional independence and long-term national planning.

Presenting FICA’s submission to the Constitutional Review Commission, President Ravinesh Singh said constitutional reform should focus on building confidence in public institutions and protecting the interests of future generations.

Singh said FICA was not advancing a political position, but offering a constructive contribution to strengthen Fiji’s constitutional framework.

He said strong institutions were the foundation of public confidence, economic stability, and the rule of law.

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“Public confidence depends on institutions that operate beyond political cycles. FICA’s position is aligned with its mandate to promote accountability, transparency, public sector financial management, and institutional confidence. I think this will bring a stronger foundation for the Fiji that we want to see in the future.”

Singh said appointments and promotions within public institutions should be based on merit, competence, integrity, and capability.

He said a professional public service would reduce politicisation and ensure government administration remained effective despite leadership changes.

FICA also wants fiscal responsibility recognised as a constitutional principle.

Singh said responsible management of public finances should include prudent borrowing, sustainable debt levels, transparent spending and long-term economic planning.

He said decisions made today on public debt, infrastructure, education, and national resources would affect future generations.

The institute has also asked the Commission to consider whether Fiji should move to a five-year parliamentary term.

However, Singh clarified that FICA was not proposing the change, but suggesting that the Commission assess whether it would be practical.

He said a longer parliamentary term could reduce the costs associated with frequent elections while ensuring good governance remained protected.

FICA Executive Director Daljeet Maharaj said the submission was developed after reviewing Fiji’s 2013 Constitution, the Commission’s terms of reference and international governance practices.

He said the recommendations aim to strengthen accountability, improve institutional effectiveness, and support sustainable economic development.

Maharaj said Fiji needed a Constitution that could respond to changing circumstances while maintaining democratic values and the rule of law.

FICA has also recommended a review of the electoral system, citizenship requirements, Cabinet size, legal aid delivery, and the constitutional role of several institutions.

Maharaj said citizenship applications should consider not only residency and good character but also an individual’s contribution and integration into Fiji.

On public administration, he said the Public Service Commission should have a stronger role in overseeing recruitment, promotions, discipline, and ethical standards.

FICA also proposed the creation of a National Integrity Framework and a constitutional appointments commission to strengthen transparency and ensure key appointments are based on merit.

Maharaj said Fiji’s future development should not be limited by political cycles, calling for a long-term national development plan supported by constitutional principles.

He said the Constitution should recognise the responsibilities of citizens, including protecting the environment, respecting others’ rights and contributing to national development.