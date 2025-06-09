Pacific leaders back regional security leadership

[Photo: FILE]

Pacific security and regional stability must be led by Pacific nations, according to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

He made the remarks following the signing of the Ocean of Peace Alliance in Suva, aimed at strengthening regional cooperation under the Vuvale Partnership.

“We chose to strengthen our commitment to promote peace, we chose to go further in building our collective economic resilience, we chose to fortify our bonds in the interest of upholding democracy, stability and sovereignty.”

Albanese also explained that the agreement reflects trust and shared responsibility between Fiji and Australia, but also requires continued regional commitment to peace and security.

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The Australian leader described the Ocean of Peace Alliance as an alliance right for the times and ready for the future as global uncertainty increases.

Albanese adds that the partnership will improve communication, interoperability and cooperation between Fiji, Australia and the wider region.