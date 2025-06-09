Minister supports Korovou cleanup

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

The Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Lynda Tabuya, has backed efforts to keep communities clean by providing rubbish bags, gloves, and hand sanitisers to the Tailevu North Netball Association.

The item was to support its Korovou community clean-up, involving all 12 affiliated teams.

Interim President, Vani Bera, encouraged players to lead by example and dispose of rubbish responsibly. This initiative was to reflect the association’s commitment to helping keep communities clean.

The Ministry also highlighted the importance of separating waste and reminded participants that eligible PET bottles can be returned through Fiji’s Return and Earn Scheme for 5 cents per bottle.

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Tabuya commended the Association for leading by example and called for greater community participation in keeping the environment and surroundings clean.

She says sports not only build champions on the court but also inspire champions within communities.

Adding that every clean-up, every recycled bottle, and every positive action helps create a cleaner, healthier Fiji for future generations.