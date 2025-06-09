Communities help shape Girmit Museum

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Communities are being given a chance to help shape the future of a proposed state-of-the-art Girmit Museum, with the government seeking public input on how to preserve the history and legacy of Girmitiyas.

The Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs have held its second public consultation in Savusavu, allowing residents and stakeholders to share their views, ideas and expectations for the proposed museum.

Participants highlighted the importance of ensuring the museum captures the struggles, sacrifices, resilience and contributions of Girmitiyas and their descendants.

It says the project aims to preserve Fiji’s Girmit history while ensuring future generations understand the journey and contributions of those who came before them.

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The nationwide consultation programme will continue in Lautoka, with the ministry encouraging more individuals and organisations to take part in shaping the important national project.