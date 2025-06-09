Narsey challenges 2013 Constitution structure

[Photo: FILE]

Economist and academic Professor Wadan Narsey has called for broad electoral and constitutional reform in Fiji. He said the current system does not properly reflect voter choice and weakens accountability in Parliament.

In a submission to the Constitution Review Commission, he said the electoral system was the main area needing urgent change.

He argued it weakens the link between MPs and their communities while concentrating too much power in party leadership.

“I am suggesting in the submission that I have made are just a few areas where the government of the day, through Parliament and a referendum, right, can bring in some critical changes to the 2013 constitution, which effectively presents before the people of Fiji a new constitution, a fundamentally different constitution, which I am just suggesting for the convenience sake at the moment we can call it the 2026 constitution, or if it happens to come in, you know, after the end of the year, call it the 2027 constitution.”

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Narsey outlined six reform areas. These include a new electoral model, a senate, removal of certain decrees affecting court access, review of constitutional immunities and changes to the military’s role in governance. He also raised concerns about parts of the 2013 Constitution, while noting the Supreme Court’s position that it remains legally valid.

He proposed a return to constituency-based elections using a simple first-past-the-post system. He said this would make voting clearer and improve direct accountability between voters and MPs. He also supported reserved seats for women within the same constituencies to improve access and safety in campaigning.

He further suggested a proportional representation system using party lists drawn from strong-performing losing candidates. He said this would strengthen opposition voices and improve balance in Parliament.

Narsey said Fiji should focus on reforming the current constitutional framework through Parliament and referendum, rather than reversing it, to build a more accountable and representative system.