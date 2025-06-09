Landmark Pacific rugby league partnership signed

[Source:NRL.com}

Establishing primary and high school competitions in Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, and Samoa, supported by a network of teachers accredited as coaches is part of the initiatives under the Australian Rugby League Commission’s Statement of Partnership with Pacific rugby league.

The ARLC signed a landmark Statement of Partnership with Pacific rugby league federations in the presence of the Prime Ministers of Australia, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Tonga last night before the State of Origin decider in Brisbane.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the PNG Prime Minister, the Samoan PM, and the Tongan PM, together with senior representatives from their respective governments, were present to witness the landmark moment.

Supported by a $250m investment by the Australian Government – a key part of the broader $600m commitment, which includes support for the entry of the PNG Chiefs into the NRL in 2028 – the partnership will grow rugby league across the Pacific.

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The partnership includes expanding existing youth engagement and violence prevention programs to reach more communities, setting up programs in each country to promote girls’ competitions, and building men’s and women’s national competitions across age groups.

Continuing to deliver Pacific Championship matches and identifying opportunities for NRL and NRLW matches to be played in the Pacific is also part of the deal.

The Pacific Rugby League Partnership will be delivered by the ARLC in partnership with the national rugby league federations of Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Samoa and Fiji.

ARLC Chair Peter V’landys was credited as a driving force behind the Pacific Rugby League Partnership, signed by Prime Minister Albanese.

Prime Minister Albanese said rugby league would be a catalyst for social change and deepening Australia–Pacific people-to-people and institutional links.