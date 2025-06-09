Judge says E. Jean Carroll can collect $5 million damages award from Trump

[Source: Reuters]

A U.S. judge on Wednesday authorized the ‌payment of a multimillion-dollar verdict to magazine writer E. Jean Carroll to satisfy a 2023 civil verdict in which a jury found President Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming her.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan ordered the disbursement of nearly $5.8 million to the former Elle magazine advice columnist, representing the original $5 million ​verdict plus interest.

The funds had been held in escrow while Trump appealed the verdict, but the U.S. Supreme Court on June 29 ​declined to take up the Republican president’s case. None of the nine justices, including three appointed by Trump, noted ⁠dissents.

Trump appealed Kaplan’s order to the federal appeals court in Manhattan, less than an hour after the judge issued it.

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“The American People ​stand with President Trump as they demand an immediate end to all of the Witch Hunts, including the Democrat-funded travesty of the Carroll ​Hoaxes,” a spokesperson for Trump’s lawyers said in a statement.

Lawyers for Carroll had no immediate comment.