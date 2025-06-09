Fiji-Australia treaty, a people-centred partnership: Rabuka

[Photo: FILE]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Fiji–Australia relationship has always been about people, strengthened through decades of cooperation and shared experiences.

Speaking at the Vuvale Reunion in Suva, Rabuka highlighted the personal connections that bind the two nations.

“The Fiji-Australia relationship has always been about people; it is reflected in the many Fijians who have lived, studied, and worked in Australia and Australians who have made Fiji their home.”

Rabuka stressed that the impact of the treaty would be reflected in the future and is guaranteed to deliver real outcomes in education, healthcare, and job opportunities.

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He added that partnerships like education would open doors for Fijian students to learn in Australia and bring knowledge back home, while healthcare cooperation would ensure families have access to medicine and safe clinics.

Rabuka further stated that the true success of the treaty will not be measured by documents, but by everyday improvements in people’s lives.