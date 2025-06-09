FNU launches regional agricultural extension hub

[Photo: Riya Bhagwan]

A new institute at the Fiji National University is expected to strengthen the connection between agricultural research and practical solutions for farming communities.

The university today launched the South Pacific Extension Development Institute, or SPEDI, to support agricultural extension, learning and collaboration across the Pacific region.

The institute aims to help ensure research and innovation reach farmers, rural communities and those working directly with agricultural producers.

Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research Acting Chief Executive Dr Nick Austin said Pacific farmers are facing increasing pressures from climate change, land degradation and rising costs.

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He said sustainable agriculture is not only an environmental priority but also an economic, social and cultural necessity for the region.

“SPEDI has the potential to become a hub for learning, training and collaboration in agricultural extension and development across the region. I congratulate Fiji National University and all those who contributed to this important initiative. Institutions such as SPEDI will bridge the gap between research and practice, support future extension leaders and strengthen regional capability.”

The initiative will also strengthen collaboration between researchers, institutions and communities to develop solutions based on local priorities and knowledge.

Fiji National University Vice-Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba said the establishment of SPEDI reflects the university’s commitment to protecting land and natural resources.

She added that the institute represents an opportunity to strengthen how knowledge is shared and applied for the benefit of communities.

SPEDI is expected to support farming families by improving access to knowledge, innovation and practices that build resilience against future agricultural challenges.