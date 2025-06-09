Baby Flying Fijians secure historic pool win

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The SportsWorld Fiji Under-20 side claimed its first pool victory at the World Rugby U20 Championship in nearly a decade after edging Spain 29-26 in a thrilling encounter in Georgia this morning.

In a tightly contested match, Fiji held off a spirited Spanish side to finish third in its pool and end its campaign on a high note.

Former QVS Deans-winning representative Isoa Koroinawai starred for the Baby Flying Fijians, crossing for two tries as Fiji produced one of its best performances of the tournament.

Both teams traded points throughout the match, but Fiji held its nerve in the closing stages to secure the three-point victory.