PSB funding revamp aims to boost transparency

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Minister for Information, Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya has discussed proposed reforms to the Public Service Broadcasting Grant with FBC Chief Executive Officer Tarun Patel and General Manager News Felix Chaudhary.

Tabuya says the grant remains critical in ensuring government information reaches Fijians, particularly those living in rural and maritime communities.

Following an independent review, the Ministry plans to introduce a new funding framework featuring quarterly funding calls, clearer eligibility criteria and stronger reporting requirements to improve transparency, accountability and value for public money.

The revised Public Service Broadcasting framework is expected to be rolled out during this financial year.