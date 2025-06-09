Bench warrants lifted for two police officers

[Photo: FILE]

Two police officers who were issued bench warrants for failing to appear in court in an unlawful possession of illicit drugs case involving Imran Khan have had their warrants cancelled after presenting themselves before the Nasinu Magistrates Court yesterday.

During the hearing, the officers explained their absence, and the Resident Magistrate accepted their explanations. The court also directed the State to recharge Khan as soon as possible.

A bench warrant issued for a civilian police staff member remains active until she appears before the court.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says he accepts the criticism directed at the Fiji Police Force following the accused’s initial discharge and confirms the Internal Affairs Unit will continue disciplinary action against the officers involved.

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Tudravu says the officers’ failure to carry out their lawful duties and their lack of respect for the court have further damaged public trust at a time when the police are working to rebuild confidence.

He adds that the Fiji Police Force is strengthening training and internal accountability measures to improve service delivery and ensure concerns about officer conduct are addressed promptly.