Tawake ruled out of Spirit Series, Waqaira called up

[Source: File]

Fiji Pearls player Kalesi Tawake has been ruled out of the upcoming Netball Fiji Spirit Series in Sydney due to injury.

Netball Fiji confirmed today that non-travelling reserve Eseta Waqaira has been called into the squad as Tawake’s replacement.

In a statement, Netball Fiji thanked Tawake for her commitment and dedication throughout the team’s preparations, adding that her health and recovery remain the priority.

The national body also wished Tawake a full and speedy recovery and expressed hope of seeing her return to the Fiji Pearls lineup soon.

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Meanwhile, Waqaira has been congratulated on her inclusion in the travelling squad, with Netball Fiji confident she will make the most of the opportunity.

The Fiji Pearls are preparing for the Spirit Series in Sydney as part of their international campaign.