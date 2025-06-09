CRC urged to retain democratic foundation of 2013 constitution

[Photo: FILE]

Dialogue Fiji has urged the Constitution Review Commission to retain the modern democratic foundations of the 2013 Constitution while addressing what it describes as the excessive concentration of executive power.

In its submission, Dialogue Fiji says Fiji needs constitutional reform, but warns that any changes will only gain public legitimacy if the review process is transparent, inclusive and trusted by the people.

The organisation says the current five-month review is rushed and lacks the broad public consultation needed for meaningful constitutional reform, noting that comprehensive reviews in other countries have taken much longer.

While calling for reforms, Dialogue Fiji says key principles of the 2013 Constitution should remain, including one person, one vote, one value, equal citizenry, secularism, a single national electoral roll, open-list proportional representation and a fully elected Parliament.

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Among its recommendations are an independent Constitutional Offices Commission, stronger protections for the independence of the Public Service Commission and Judiciary, a two-term limit for the Prime Minister, a maximum of 15 Cabinet ministers, and reducing the electoral threshold from 5 percent to 2 percent to allow greater representation for smaller parties.

Dialogue Fiji also wants constitutional recognition of the Public Accounts Committee as an oversight body chaired by an Opposition MP, stronger protection of the Bill of Rights, a citizens’ petition mechanism, and the retention of “Fijian” as the common nationality of all citizens.

It says Fiji needs a Constitution that is modern, democratic, inclusive and balanced, warning against changes that could undermine public confidence or divide the country.