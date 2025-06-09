Young Fiji side embracing Commonwealth challenge

Basketball Fiji rep Moana Liebregts says the national side is embracing the challenge of competing against some of the world’s best as they prepare for their historic Commonwealth Games debut in Glasgow.

Fresh from the Pacific Nations League in New Caledonia, the squad heads into the Games with momentum despite being one of the youngest teams in the competition, with the majority of players aged under 23.

Liebregts says the team knows the task ahead will not be easy but believes their preparation has put them in a position to compete.

“We’re listed as a very young team compared to the other nations, but we’re willing to give it a go. We’ve seen the other teams on social media and done our investigations. They’re very big and very strong, but we’re not letting that intimidate us because we know we’ve prepared well and we’re staying focused on the Games.”

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The first-time Commonwealth Games athlete says the team’s strong support network has also played a key role in preparing players mentally for the long journey to Scotland and the challenge of facing elite international opposition.

With coaches and management providing constant encouragement, Liebregts believes Fiji will arrive ready to represent the country with pride as basketball makes its long-awaited Commonwealth Games debut.

The Commonwealth Games start on the 23rd of this month in Glasgow, Scotland.