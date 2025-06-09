Flying Fijians make changes for England clash

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Head coach Senirusi Seruvakula has made several changes to his Fiji Water Flying Fijians matchday 23 for Sunday’s Nations Championship clash against England.

Three changes have been made to the starting pack, with Mesake Doge replacing Peni Ravai at tighthead prop, while Levani Botia comes into the starting side at number eight.

Temo Mayanavanua shifts into the second row alongside Isoa Nasilasila, with Tevita Ratuva moving to blindside flanker.

Captain Tevita Ikanivere retains the hooker’s jersey, packing down with Eroni Mawi and Doge in the front row.

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The backline also sees a reshuffle, with Simione Kuruvoli replacing Frank Lomani at halfback to partner Caleb Muntz in the halves.

Josaia Tuisova moves to inside centre, allowing Kalaveti Ravouvou to wear the number 13 jersey, while Vuate Karawalevu returns on the right wing opposite Jiuta Wainiqolo. Salesi Rayasi continues at fullback.

The bench features Sam Matavesi, Livai Natave, Peni Ravai, Tevita Ratuva, Elia Canakaivata, Pita Gus Sowakula, Frank Lomani and Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula.

The Flying Fijians face England at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday at 1:10am.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports via the walesi set-top box.