Youth voices rise at COP31

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Young Pacific voices must be part of global climate discussions as island communities continue to face the growing impacts of climate change.

Director of Oileán Coordinator at the Island Youth Network, Adam Ó Ceallaigh, says young island leaders should not be left out of decisions that will shape their communities’ future.

He adds that the purpose of the network is to support young climate advocates and island leaders by helping them achieve their goals and take part in international climate processes.

Ó Ceallaigh says there is currently no global youth network specifically connecting young island leaders, and creating this platform allows them to realise that they are not alone in facing similar challenges.

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“And the importance of a network like this is for young island leaders to recognise that you’re not alone. There are other people out there facing the same challenges and in the same position as you. And if we can come together as a united front to share ideas and learn from each other and create opportunities for each other, we will be in a much stronger and better position to represent our island communities at the international level.”

With the upcoming COP31 climate talks, Ó Ceallaigh says it is important for young Pacific islanders to have a place at the table to share their experiences and perspectives.

He adds that young leaders bring valuable knowledge from their communities and can help influence discussions on climate solutions.

The Island Youth Network says its focus in the coming months will be supporting young islanders to engage in climate discussions and strengthen their collective voice on the global stage.