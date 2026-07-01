Accuracy key for Fiji

Accuracy in the basics has become a major point of emphasis for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians ahead of Sunday’s Nations Championship clash against England.

Head coach Senirusi Seruvakula says Fiji has spent the week addressing shortcomings from the loss to Wales, with a strong focus on execution in key areas of the game.

“We need to be accurate in what we do, especially the little things like our catch and pass and our offloads and our timing in the scrum and our movement and speed on the lineout.”

The coach believes improving those aspects will be crucial against an England side renowned for its physicality and precision.

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Seruvakula says Fiji’s preparations this week have centred on getting those fundamentals right ahead of the important clash.

The Flying Fijians face England at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday at 1:10am.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports via the walesi set-top box.