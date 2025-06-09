House fires surge, NFA sounds alarm

[File Photo]

The National Fire Authority is sounding the alarm over a rise in residential fires across Fiji following a blaze that badly damaged a vacant home in Ba.

The fire broke out at Koroqaqa Village on Monday, with firefighters arriving to find the three-bedroom concrete house fully engulfed in flames.

Two fire appliances and seven firefighters battled the blaze, bringing it under control within 25 minutes. The home suffered about 80 percent damage and was not insured.

NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane says the increasing number of house fires is a serious concern, with many incidents linked to simple safety oversights.

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He is urging homeowners to switch off cooking appliances, unplug unused electrical devices and check their homes before leaving.

Sowane says faulty electrical wiring remains one of the leading causes of residential fires in Fiji, warning that older homes are particularly vulnerable if electrical systems are not properly maintained.

The NFA is also advising families with vacant homes to arrange regular checks by trusted neighbours or relatives.

The public is reminded to call 910 immediately in the event of a fire or emergency.