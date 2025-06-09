Partnership to raise professional standards in real estate

[Photo: JOSEFA SIGAVOLAVOLA]

The National Training and Productivity Centre of the Fiji National University has committed to delivering industry-relevant training to strengthen ethics, customer service, and professionalism in the real estate sector.

Speaking at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between NTPC and the Real Estate Agents Licensing Board, NTPC’s Director for Productivity and Innovation, Bob Kolitagane, emphasised that the agreement represents more than a formal partnership; it is an investment in people and the future of Fiji’s real estate industry.

He noted that in today’s rapidly evolving environment, technical knowledge alone is not enough and real estate professionals must also demonstrate strong customer service skills, ethical decision-making, effective communication, and adaptability to meet industry demands.

Through the collaboration, NTPC will work closely with REALB to design practical, industry-relevant training programs that equip agents with the competencies needed to deliver high-quality services while maintaining the highest professional and ethical standards.

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“Through this partnership, we’ll create the opportunity for continuous learning, professional growth and greater organisational performance that benefits the real estate sector and the wider community.”

The Director further added that the partnership highlights the importance of bridging education and industry, creating opportunities for continuous learning, professional growth, and improved organisational performance.